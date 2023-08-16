Basketball: Watanabe may return for Japan after missing France clash

Newsfrom Japan

Yuta Watanabe could be back on the floor for Japan’s upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup warm-up game against Slovenia, head coach Tom Hovasse said Wednesday, on the eve of his team’s meeting with powerhouse France.

The 28-year-old Phoenix Suns swingman, World Cup co-host Japan’s sole NBA player in the absence of Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, hurt his right ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday’s 75-65 come-from-behind win over Angola at Ariake Arena.

According to Hovasse, MRI scans revealed Watanabe had not suffered serious damage and he may return to action Saturday against Slove...