Basketball: Watanabe may return for Japan after missing France clash

Yuta Watanabe could be back on the floor for Japan’s upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup warm-up game against Slovenia, head coach Tom Hovasse said Wednesday, on the eve of his team’s meeting with powerhouse France.

The 28-year-old Phoenix Suns swingman, World Cup co-host Japan’s sole NBA player in the absence of Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, hurt his right ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday’s 75-65 come-from-behind win over Angola at Ariake Arena.

According to Hovasse, MRI scans revealed Watanabe had not suffered serious damage and he may return to action Saturday against Slove...

