Baseball: Usami delivers 2nd straight game-winning hit for Dragons

Shingo Usami came off the bench to deliver his second-straight game-winning hit in two at-bats as the Chunichi Dragons walked off 2-1 winners over the Yomiuri Giants on Wednesday.

Three days after he decided the Dragons’ epic 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Sunday with a sayonara home run, Usami entered Wednesday’s game in the ninth inning and plated the game-winner against his first pro team with a one-out pinch-hit single at Vantelin Dome Nagoya.

Giants lefty Foster Griffin allowed a run over six innings. The visitors, however, tied it against Shinnosuke Ogasawara in the seventh on a Yuto Ak...