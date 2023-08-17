U.S., Japan, S. Korea summit to include agreement on new hotline

Newsfrom Japan

A summit the United States will host this week with Japan and South Korea is expected to yield an agreement to set up a hotline for urgent communications between the leaders of the three countries, a senior White House official said Wednesday.

The plan will be announced Friday as part of “a very ambitious set of initiatives that seek to lock in trilateral engagement, both now and into the future,” according to Kurt Campbell, coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the U.S. National Security Council.

“We’re going to invest in technology to have a three-way hotline for the leaders and others ins...