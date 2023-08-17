Dollar advances to 9-month high in 146-yen range in New York

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar advanced to the 146-yen range in New York on Wednesday, a level unseen since November, as continued increases of key U.S. long-term interest rates have prompted dollar-buying and yen-selling.

The dollar was quoted at 146.30-40 yen at 5 p.m. Wednesday after briefly hitting 146.40 yen earlier in the day, compared with 145.36-38 yen late Wednesday in Tokyo.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes of its previous policy-setting meeting in late July, in which many participants hinted at the possibility of further monetary tightening. The revelation fueled speculat...