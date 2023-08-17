ANA eyes Southeast Asian market with new LCC brand AirJapan

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. expects the Southeast Asian market to be one of the new growth drivers for the airline in the post-pandemic recovery of leisure travel demand, planning to launch a new service to and from Thailand under its low-cost-carrier brand AirJapan.

For the new brand set up last year, ANA recently announced the start of a Narita-Bangkok route in February next year as the first AirJapan service with six round-trip flights a week.

The one-way fare starts from 15,500 yen ($108) for the “Simple” service, slightly higher than that of another ANA group LCC, Peach Aviation. The airline also o...