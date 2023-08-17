Shinkansen metal transformed into baseball bats to hit market in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Metal from scrapped shinkansen bullet trains has been recycled into children’s baseball bats, which are set to be released in a limited edition in October, according to a Japanese sporting goods firm and a railway company.

Mizuno Corp. and Central Japan Railway Co. said they plan to sell 1,400 bats priced at 14,300 yen ($98) each, with three designs, including one paying homage to the iconic blue and white colors of the Tokaido Shinkansen and markings resembling it.

The second variant looks similar but has a silver hue to it, while the third design, mostly yellow, is modeled after test trains ...