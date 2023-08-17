Football: Liverpool make offer for Stuttgart’s Endo: report

Newsfrom Japan

Liverpool have offered Stuttgart around 16 million pounds ($20 million) for Japan international Wataru Endo as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in an experienced holding midfielder, Sky Sports reported Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Endo “can also fill in at center-back and is traveling to Merseyside to finalize a stunning transfer,” it said.

Endo moved from the J-League’s Urawa Reds to Belgium’s Sint-Truiden in 2018 and then to Stuttgart in 2019, where he has captained the German side since 2021.

He has played 50 matches for Japan, including all four at the World Cup in Qatar late last year, a...