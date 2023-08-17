Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid U.S. rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street amid concern over continued interest rate hikes in the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 287.92 points, or 0.91 percent, from Wednesday to 31,478.90. The broader Topix index was down 21.23 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,239.61.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, iron and steel, and pulp and paper issues.