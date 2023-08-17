Baseball: Ohtani hits 42nd homer as Angels avoid series sweep

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his AL-leading 42nd home run among his three hits Wednesday as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 to avoid a series sweep.

The two-way star launched a 1-0 fastball from Jon Gray over the center-field wall to give the Angels a 1-0 lead in the first inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Ohtani also had two infield singles in a 3-for-4 day, raising his batting average to .306.

Reid Detmers (3-9) came within five outs of his second career no-hitter after his first in May 2022.

The Angels left-hander was relieved by Reynaldo Lopez when his no-hit bid was broken u...