Tokyo stocks drop on U.S. rate hike concerns

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday, as sentiment was hurt by concern over continued interest rate hikes in the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 140.82 points, or 0.44 percent, from Wednesday at 31,626.00. The broader Topix index finished 7.78 points, or 0.34 percent, lower at 2,253.06.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, wholesale trade, and iron and steel shares.