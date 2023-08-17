Bullet train services disrupted again after holiday chaos

Newsfrom Japan

Shinkansen bullet train services between eastern and southwestern Japan were again disrupted on Thursday, leaving many travelers stranded a day after they were extensively affected by heavy rain brought by a typhoon ripping across the country’s main island of Honshu.

The operators Central Japan Railway Co and West Japan Railway Co. said they could not begin some of the day’s services at Shin-Osaka station as scheduled Thursday morning following a series of cancellations and delays the previous day.

Some services were canceled while those temporarily halted between Hamamatsu and Hakata stations...