Basketball: France takes over late in World Cup warm-up against Japan
Heavyweight France had its hands full early before pulling away to an 88-70 win over Japan in a warm-up game Thursday ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert contributed 16 points and nine rebounds for world No. 5 France, while U.S.-based collegiate star Keisei Tominaga scored a game-high 20 for 36th-ranked Japan at Ariake Arena.
Featuring several current and former NBA players, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist France marked World Cup co-host Japan’s toughest opponent in a succession of warm-up games culminating against Slovenia on Saturday.
Playing witho...