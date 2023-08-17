Baseball: Mori lifts Buffaloes past Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Tomoya Mori drove in two runs and Hiroya Miyagi worked out of trouble to win a pitchers’ duel as the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes scraped past the SoftBank Hawks 2-1 Thursday.

Trailing 1-0 in the first inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka against 42-year-old lefty Tsuyoshi Wada (6-5) Mori tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

The Hawks loaded the bases against Miyagi (8-4) in the fourth but failed to score, and Mori put the hosts in front by leading off the bottom of the inning with his 13th home run.

Wada was otherwise solid, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out five over six inn...