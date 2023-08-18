Embattled Evergrande files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

Newsfrom Japan

Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group filed for bankruptcy in a New York court Thursday, highlighting the prolonged slump in the Chinese real estate market following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evergrande sought Chapter 15 court protection of its assets in the United States under the bankruptcy procedures for non-U.S. companies to shield it from creditors.

The move came after the group based in Guangdong Province said last month it was saddled with 2.44 trillion yuan ($335 billion) in excess liabilities at the end of 2022.

Evergrande, which has received financial support including fro...