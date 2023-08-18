Hacker group attacks Japan nuclear websites over Fukushima water plan

Newsfrom Japan

International hacker group Anonymous has launched cyberattacks against nuclear power-linked groups in Japan in protest at the planned release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, a Japanese IT security firm said.

Anonymous has been intensifying its cyber offensives since last month, shortly after the International Atomic Energy Agency said in its final report that the planned discharge would comply with global safety standards, NTT Security Japan said.

“Vigilance is needed, as the attacks could further escalate after the discharge,” a representat...