Tokyo stocks lower in morning on China, U.S. rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, pressured by renewed wariness over China’s real estate sector and concerns about prolonged rate hikes in the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 60.79 points, or 0.19 percent, from Thursday to 31,565.21. The broader Topix index was down 9.50 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,243.56.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, retail and construction issues.