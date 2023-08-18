Baseball: Yoshida gets 2 hits in Red Sox’s loss to Nats
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida had his first multi-hit game in nine games in the Boston Red Sox’s 10-7 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League, went 2-for-4 with a pair of opposite-field singles to left at Nationals Park, bringing his average back to .300.
“I got two hits, but I’m still not getting a launch angle,” said Yoshida, who has slowed down at the plate in August. “The balls I hit just found holes.”
“I don’t feel good about my recent at-bats. I know it’s important to stay patient.” Joey Meneses had two doubles a...