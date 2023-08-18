Nikkei sinks to 2.5-month low on China, U.S. rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday for the third straight day, with the Nikkei hitting its lowest level in two and a half months, pressured by renewed wariness over China’s real estate sector and concerns about prolonged rate hikes in the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 175.24 points, or 0.55 percent, from Thursday at 31,450.76, its lowest since June 1. The broader Topix index finished 15.77 points, or 0.70 percent, lower at 2,237.29.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, retail and construction shares.