N. Korea to resume flights to Russia, China after COVID hiatus

North Korea is expected to resume passenger flights to Russia and China in the near future following their suspension in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's Tass news agency and diplomatic sources said Friday. A total of two flights from Pyongyang are set to arrive in Vladivostok on Aug. 25 and 28, the news agency quoted a local airport official as saying. North Korea and China have also been discussing the restart of Beijing-Pyongyang flights, the diplomatic sources in the Chinese capital said. The Vladivostok-bound flights are expected to be operated by Air Koryo, North Korea's...
