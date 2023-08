Newsfrom Japan

Shuta Ishikawa of the SoftBank Hawks threw his first career no-hitter Friday in an 8-0 Pacific League win over the Seibu Lions.

At Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome, Ishikawa (4-5) struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter in Japanese pro baseball’s 99th regular-season no-hit shutout and the first of the 2023 season.