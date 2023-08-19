Gist of Japan-U.S.-S. Korea summit at Camp David

The following is a gist of a joint statement released by the leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea after the first standalone trilateral summit at Camp David near Washington. The three leaders agreed: -- to begin a new chapter in trilateral relationship. -- to expand cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond. -- to consult with each other swiftly to coordinate responses to regional challenges, provocations and threats. -- to hold trilateral meetings between leaders, foreign ministers, defense ministers and national security advisors at least annually. -- to arrange a first m...
