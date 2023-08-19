Baseball: Ohtani hits 43rd home run in Angels’ loss to Rays

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his 43rd home run, a tie-breaking second-inning grand slam, only to see his Los Angeles Angels fall 9-6 to the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings Friday.

Ohtani singled and scored the tying run in the first at Angel Stadium, and gave the Angels a 5-1 lead in the second with his second MLB grand slam and his second homer in two games.

The Rays erased that deficit in the fifth when Harold Ramirez doubled home Randy Arozarena. The teams traded runs in the seventh, but the visitors were denied a run in the ninth.

With no outs and runners on the corners, the runner on third tried to sco...