Basketball: Australia coach Goorjian says World Cup is gold or bust

Australia can only be satisfied with a gold medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, head coach Brian Goorjian said Saturday in Tokyo, where his team is finalizing its preparation for the tournament. Having claimed Olympic bronze two years ago in Tokyo, Goorjian said the world No. 3 Boomers must reach higher and deliver gold for an expectant Australian public at the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 World Cup co-hosted by Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. Goorjian will take a roster loaded with NBA talent to the tournament, including veteran leader Patty Mills, recently acquired by the Atlanta Hawks, and...