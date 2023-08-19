CORRECTED: Baseball: Kurebayashi, Nakagawa homers boost Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Kotaro Kurebayashi and Keita Nakagawa each hit a solo home run and four Orix Buffaloes pitchers kept the Nippon Ham Fighters in check in the Pacific League leaders' 2-1 victory Saturday. Kurebayashi opened the scoring in the third inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka with his eighth homer, off Hiromi Ito (6-7), who allowed two runs over eight innings in the complete-game defeat. Nakagawa opened the Buffaloes' seventh inning with his 11th home run of the season before the Fighters got a run back in the eighth on a Chusei Mannami RBI single. "Ito is a good pitcher, and there was no way we were going to ...