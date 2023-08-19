Basketball: Doncic sends World Cup signal as Slovenia hammers Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put on a basketball clinic Saturday in Tokyo as he led world No. 7 Slovenia to a 103-68 exhibition win over 36th-ranked Japan. The four-time All-NBA player finished with 23 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in a FIBA Basketball World Cup warm-up game at Ariake Arena that saw the hosts start brightly before being thoroughly outgunned. Yudai Baba scored 13 points for a Japan side once again missing Phoenix Suns guard-forward Yuta Watanabe, who hurt his ankle Tuesday in a win over Angola. Doncic repeatedly drew gasps from the crowd of 13,216 with his ...