Competition heats up in Japan's remote control claw game market

Competition is heating up in the Japanese market for remote control claw machine games after playing the popular arcade game on smartphones quickly caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the online form of the game was first introduced around 2011, game companies, including Sega Corp. and Taito Corp., have expanded their offering of prizes to lure more players. Players can control the claw on their smartphones and PCs while watching the machine, typically placed in warehouses, via cameras. Prizes they win are later delivered to their homes. Major IT service firm DMM.com entered the onli...