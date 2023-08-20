Kishida visits Fukushima plant before contentious water release

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant Sunday as the Japanese government prepares to release treated radioactive water stored at the facility into the sea, amid opposition from fishermen and some neighboring countries. The visit comes before Kishida meets with his ministers Tuesday to discuss when to begin releasing the water. Government sources earlier said the process will start possibly between late August and early September. The government is in "the final stage" of procedures before deciding on the timing of the water release, Kishida told reporters in ...