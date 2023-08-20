Football: Mitoma scores in win for Brighton, Endo makes Liverpool debut

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma scored his first goal of the season and set up another in a 4-1 victory away to Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Fellow Japan international Wataru Endo made his debut for Liverpool as he came on as a 62nd-minute substitute in a 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth. Mitoma opened the scoring in the 15th minute by dribbling into the box and beating goalkeeper Jose Pedro Malheiro de Sa with a composed finish at Molineux Stadium. Soon after the start of the second half, Brighton doubled their lead when Mitoma set up Pervis Estupinan's strike. Elsewher...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer