Football: Mitoma scores in win for Brighton, Endo makes Liverpool debut

Newsfrom Japan

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma scored his first goal of the season and set up another in a 4-1 victory away to Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Fellow Japan international Wataru Endo made his debut for Liverpool as he came on as a 62nd-minute substitute in a 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth. Mitoma opened the scoring in the 15th minute by dribbling into the box and beating goalkeeper Jose Pedro Malheiro de Sa with a composed finish at Molineux Stadium. Soon after the start of the second half, Brighton doubled their lead when Mitoma set up Pervis Estupinan's strike. Elsewher...