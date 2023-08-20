Baseball: Senga picks up 10th win as Mets trounce Cardinals

Newsfrom Japan

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga on Saturday became the eighth Japanese pitcher in MLB history to win at least 10 games in their rookie season. Senga (10-6) threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just two hits, including a fourth-inning home run by Nolan Arenado, as the Mets extended their winning streak to four games with a 13-2 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The former SoftBank Hawks ace struck out five and walked two en route to winning his third straight start. "It was one of my goals, so I'm happy," Senga said of his 10th win. "Overall, the speed of my pitc...