Baseball: Lions rack up 17 hits to beat Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

The Seibu Lions pounded out a season-high 17 hits, including eight straight in a five-run sixth inning, on their way to a 6-4 win over the SoftBank Hawks on Sunday. Takuya Hiruma delivered a tiebreaking single as the Lions went ahead 6-1 in the top of the sixth at PayPay Dome. David MacKinnon and Shuta Tonosaki drove in two runs apiece for the visitors, who had at least one hit by every starter. Wataru Matsumoto (4-7) held the Hawks to two runs in six innings for the win. The Hawks hit three home runs, including Yuki Yanagita's 17th of the season, but their comeback attempt fell short. Yuki Ts...