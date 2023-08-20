Basketball: Australia wary of Japan, Boomers' B-League star Kay says

Newsfrom Japan

FIBA Basketball World Cup medal contender Australia does not expect an easy time against co-host and Group E opponent Japan despite the gulf between the teams in the world rankings, forward Nick Kay said Sunday. The 31-year-old frontcourt workhorse, who won Olympic bronze with the Boomers two years ago in Tokyo, knows the Akatsuki Japan roster better than most after spending the past two seasons with Japanese B-League franchise Shimane Susanoo Magic. Speaking to the media after helping his country grind out a 78-74 win over fellow heavyweight France in a World Cup warm-up in Tokyo, Kay said th...