Football: Leo Ceara earns Cerezo win at Yokohama FC

Newsfrom Japan

Brazilian striker Leo Ceara scored his 10th goal of the season as Cerezo Osaka beat Yokohama FC 1-0 in Sunday’s only J-League first-division match.

Leo Ceara powered home a header off a cross from compatriot Capixaba four minutes into the second half at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in Yokohama.

With their first win in three games, Cerezo moved up to sixth place on 39 points, while Yokohama FC remain 17th in the 18-team top flight.

“I’m happy to have reached double digits in goals in a Cerezo jersey,” Leo Ceara said. “My team gives our 100 percent in practice. It’s a good win that shows our hard ...