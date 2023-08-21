Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. Dow gain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, supported by the Dow Jones index making gains for the first time in four days late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 122.61 points, or 0.39 percent, from Friday to 31,573.37. The broader Topix index was up 5.12 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,242.41.

Gainers included marine transportation, electric power and gas, and mining issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 145.32-34 yen compared with 145.35-45 yen in New York and 145.29-31 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0873-0877 and 158...