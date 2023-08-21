Tokyo stocks higher in morning on dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning supported by dip-buying following their recent falls on concerns about the U.S. and Chinese economies.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 298.12 points, or 0.95 percent, from Friday to 31,748.88. The broader Topix index was up 15.58 points, or 0.70 percent, at 2,252.87.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, mining, and real estate.