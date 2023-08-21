N. Korea’s Kim oversees cruise missile launch drill

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a strategic cruise missile launch drill while visiting a naval unit, state-run media said Monday, with released photographs also showing him boarding a new type of patrol vessel with improved stealth capabilities.

The date Kim visited the unit, belonging to the fleet that covers the Sea of Japan, remains unknown. The official Korean Central News Agency reported on the inspection as South Korea and the United States began a joint large-scale military exercise Monday.

Kim “praised the ship” that he boarded “for maintaining high mobility and mighty striking...