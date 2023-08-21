Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday, supported by dip-buying following the market’s three-day losing streak, although gains were capped by lingering concerns over the U.S. and Chinese economies.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 114.88 points, or 0.37 percent, from Friday at 31,565.64. The broader Topix index finished 4.20 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 2,241.49.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, mining and real estate shares.