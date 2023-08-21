Japan PM meets fishery group head over Fukushima water release plan

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began talks with the head of Japan’s national fisheries federation on Monday, hoping to gain understanding for the government’s plan to start releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

The meeting comes before Kishida is expected to hold a gathering of his Cabinet on Tuesday morning to discuss when to begin discharging the water into the Pacific Ocean from the crippled nuclear complex. The process is expected to start by the end of August.

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations under its head Masanobu Sakamoto has c...