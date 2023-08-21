Football: Minamino leads Monaco to victory with brace, assist

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takumi Minamino scored Monaco's first two goals and set up their third Sunday in a 3-0 win at home to French top-flight opponents Strasbourg. The 28-year-old Minamino opened his account for the season in the 20th minute at the Stade Louis-II, winning a challenge and firing a long-range shot past Matz Sels in the visiting goal. The former Salzburg and Liverpool man doubled the lead for Adi Hutter's side 16 minutes later when he headed home off Caio Henrique's cross. Minamino teed up Wissam Ben Yedder for Monaco's third, finding the striker running into space before he buried a sh...