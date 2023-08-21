China OKs restart of N. Korean passenger flights, 1st since COVID

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing said Monday it had approved the restart of passenger flights between China and North Korea to be operated by North Korea's state-run carrier Air Koryo, following the suspension of services since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the planned resumption of flights after an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang originally scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Monday was canceled. Two flights from Pyongyang are also expected to arrive in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East on Friday and on Aug. 28, Tass news agency has quoted a local airport official as say...