URGENT: Gov’t to decide Tues. when to begin Fukushima water release: PM
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government will hold a ministerial meeting Tuesday to decide when to start releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
His remarks came after he talked with the head of Japan’s national fisheries federation on Monday, hoping to gain his understanding of the government’s plan to discharge the water from the crippled nuclear complex into the sea.