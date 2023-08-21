China suspends mango imports from Taiwan after VP Lai’s U.S. transits

Newsfrom Japan

China decided Monday to suspend mango imports from Taiwan, citing pests found in the fruit earlier this year, though the measure is believed to be a direct response to recent U.S. stopovers by the island’s Vice President Lai Ching-te during his Paraguay trip.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for China’s State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said in a statement that Beijing has urged Taipei to improve its quarantine controls. The step follows military drills launched by the mainland near Taiwan over the weekend.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture said Monday it has not received any such complaints from...