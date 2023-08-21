Japan centenarian becomes world's oldest beauty adviser

Newsfrom Japan

A 100-year-old woman in Fukushima has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's oldest beauty adviser, a major Japanese cosmetics firm said Monday. Tomoko Horino became a commissioned salesperson for Pola Inc. at 37 and has been working for more than 60 years. She currently has eight customers and has monthly sales of about 100,000 yen ($687), according to the company. "I just enjoy seeing customers become beautiful and happy, and that has kept me going this far. I want to continue working as long as I can," said Horino. Horino is one of the more than 80 Pola sales staff age...