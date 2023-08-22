Tokyo stocks open higher on firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, as technology-related shares tracked overnight gains among their U.S. counterparts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 310.88 points, or 0.98 percent, from Monday to 31,876.52. The broader Topix index was up 17.45 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,258.94. Gainers included bank, transportation equipment and wholesale trade issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.23-26 yen compared with 146.18-28 yen in New York and 145.45-47 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro was quoted at $1.0896-1.0900 and 159.33-42 yen again...