Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm tech shares, weak yen
Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning, as technology-related shares tracked overnight gains among their U.S. counterparts, while a weak yen supported export issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 210.42 points, or 0.67 percent, from Monday to 31,776.06. The broader Topix index was up 16.36 points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,257.85. Gainers were led by bank, transportation equipment, and wholesale trade issues.