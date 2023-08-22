N. Korea resumes int’l passenger flights after COVID hiatus

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea resumed Tuesday international passenger flights following their suspension in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a flight from Pyongyang arriving in Beijing in the morning.

North Korea’s state-run carrier Air Koryo is set to operate a return flight to Pyongyang on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Beijing Capital International Airport.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday it had approved the restart of passenger flights between China and North Korea to be operated by Air Koryo.

Two flights from Pyongyang are also expected to arrive in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far Ea...