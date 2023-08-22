No discussion on forex moves with Japan PM: BOJ chief

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday he had exchanged views with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over economic and financial conditions “in general” but did not specifically discuss forex moves during their meeting.

The meeting came amid caution about the possibility of another currency market intervention by Japanese authorities as the yen has already slipped past the levels where they stepped in to stop the currency’s sharp declines against the U.S. dollar last year.

As the BOJ chief explained the Policy Board’s decision to loosen its grip on long-term government bond yields, Kishida ...