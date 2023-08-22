Tokyo stocks rise on solid tech shares, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, led by heavyweight technology-related shares, while a weak yen supported export issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 291.07 points, or 0.92 percent, from Monday at 31,856.71. The broader Topix index finished 24.22 points, or 1.08 percent, higher at 2,265.71. Gainers were led by bank, transportation equipment, and securities houses shares.