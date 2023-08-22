H.K. seafood sector braces for impact from Fukushima water release

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong's catering and seafood sector is bracing for a financial hit amid mounting local concerns over food safety sparked by Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea starting Thursday. The Hong Kong government said Tuesday it will restrict Japanese seafood imports from 10 prefectures -- Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Gunma, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama -- beginning Thursday after the government announced the starting date of the water discharge. Hong Kong is Japan's second-largest market for fisheries exports...