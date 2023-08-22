U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo to visit China from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will make a four-day visit to Beijing and Shanghai from Sunday to hold talks with senior Chinese officials, the two countries said Tuesday. Raimondo looks forward to constructive discussions on issues relating to the bilateral commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation, the U.S. Commerce Department said. Her visit at the invitation of Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao follows a recent series of trips by senior U.S. officials to China as Washington and Beijing explore a potential summit between P...