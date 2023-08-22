Baseball: Dobayashi hits 2 HRs, Kuri throws shutout in Carp’s win
Shota Dobayashi homered twice and Allen Kuri pitched his third complete-game shutout of the season as the Hiroshima Carp beat the DeNA BayStars 5-0 Tuesday.
The Carp jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead against BayStars ace Shota Imanaga (7-3), capped by Dobayashi’s two-run shot at Yokohama Stadium.
Dobayashi added a solo blast in the fourth, again off the left-hander.
Kuri (7-5) picked up his first win since June 30 after scattering seven hits while striking out eight and walking none in a 128-pitch outing.
“I finally got a win,” the right-hander said. “I pitched poorly and caused trouble fo...